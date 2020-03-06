

News at a Glance



South African President Appoints Okonjo-Iweala Head Economic Advisory Council Infotrust News - South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Head of the country’s Economic Advisory Council. Pictures show South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and members of the Presidential ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



