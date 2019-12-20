

South African court dismisses Henry Okah's lawsuit challenging his conviction for terrorism Linda Ikeji Blog - A lawsuit filed by the leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) Henry Okah, challenging his 2013 conviction and sentencing to 24 years in South African prison for the 2010 bombings in Abuja and Warri which left about three ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



