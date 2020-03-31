

News at a Glance



South African grandfather buried in his favourite Mercedes Benz according to his last wish (photos/video) Linda Ikeji Blog - Instead of traditional coffin, a man in Eastern Cape, South Africa was buried in his car with a safety belt on. Apparently, two years ago Tshekedi Pitso shocked his family when he told them he wanted to be buried inside his favourite car.



News Credibility Score: 95%



