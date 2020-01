News at a Glance



South-West is destined to rule in 2023 - APC Chieftain replies Miyetti Allah Linda Ikeji Blog - Chief Jide Awe, the immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has reacted to Miyetti Allah's threat of the South-West forfeiting the 2023 Presidency over the launch of its security outfit Amotekun. In an interview on ...



News Credibility Score: 95%