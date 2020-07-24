Southern Kaduna: 4th Herdsmen Attack In Less Than Five Days Leaves Over 6 Dead, Others Badly Injured The Breaking Times - Six people have today been confirmed dead in the fourth recorded attack by herdsmen in five days in Southern Kaduna. Several others have also been declared missing, speculated to have been kidnapped by the marauding Herdsmen in what is suspected to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%