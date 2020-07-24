Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Southern Kaduna: 4th Herdsmen Attack In Less Than Five Days Leaves Over 6 Dead, Others Badly Injured
News photo The Breaking Times  - Six people have today been confirmed dead in the fourth recorded attack by herdsmen in five days in Southern Kaduna. Several others have also been declared missing, speculated to have been kidnapped by the marauding Herdsmen in what is suspected to ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
No less than six people have died after armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Doka Avong Village in Kaduna State. This is the fourth attack in less than five days on predominantly Christian farming villages in Southern Kaduna area by armed Fulani herdsmen, ...
OMG!! Fulani Herdsmen ‘Strike’ Again, Leaves Six Dead, Others Injured In Kaduna (Photos) Naija Loaded:
An armed Fulani herdsmen strikes Doka Avong Village in Kaduna State leaving at least six people dead, making it the fourth attack in less than five days on predominantly Christian farming villages in Southern Kaduna which has ultimately claimed the ...


