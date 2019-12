News at a Glance



Sowore, Dasuki: Ohanaeze commends Buhari, urges release of pro-Biafra agitators Nigeria Breaking News - The Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide on Wednesday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and #RevolutionNow convener Omoyele Sowore. Read more



News Credibility Score: 21%