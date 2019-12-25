Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Sowore Nominated For U.S Prisoner Of Conscience Honour
The New Diplomat  - Pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, has been nominated to receive the Prisoner of Conscience honour from the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the United States House of Representatives. The bipartisan commission is charged ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Auto crash: 2 died, 3 injured on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - NNN, 2 hours ago
2 Buhari should detain CBN Governor-Lamido - The News, 2 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Chris Brown gifted his daughter a stack of cash for Christmas - Monte Oz Live, 2 hours ago
4 Arrest: Reps Member, Shina Peller Breaks Silence - Brainnews Radio, 2 hours ago
5 How Gunmen Attacked Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s House, As Four Dies - Brainnews Radio, 2 hours ago
6 Sowore Nominated For U.S Prisoner Of Conscience Honour - The New Diplomat, 2 hours ago
7 Ganduje bans opposite sexes from boarding same tricycles - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 Ganduje Retains Position as APC ‘Best Performing Governor’ - Signal, 3 hours ago
9 #SIMS Movie Premiere: A parade of Gospel, Glamour and Glitterati - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
10 If you study the Bible from Genesis, there is no word like Christmas MFM Pastor - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info