

News at a Glance



Sowore’s Rearrest Saga: Matters Arising The Tide - The invasion of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu’s court by operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS), to re-arrest the presidential candidate of African Action Congress in the February 2019 general election, Omoleye Sowore, has generated uproars.



News Credibility Score: 1%



