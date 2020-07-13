Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Soyinka the gadfly, man of many parts: Birthday tributes pour
News photo See Naija  - Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate and literary icon, is 86 years old today. Tributes are pouring in for the man who has stood for decades as his country’s gadfly and conscience.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Tributes galore as Soyinka marks 86th birthday The Herald:
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka clocks 86 today and many prominent Nigerians have flooded social media with congratulatory messages to the literary icon.
I enlisted in the military but fled, Wole Soyinka reveals as he celebrates 86th Birthday Nigerian Eye:
Nigerian Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, who clocked 86 (13 July 2020) has elucidated his motive for enlisting in the Nigerian Army officer Corp but decided to leave after a period.According to the Yoruba-born, Akínwándé Olúwo̩lé Babátúndé ...
Soyinka the gadfly, man of many parts: Birthday tributes pour Online Nigeria:
<!– Professor Wole Soyinka, 86 on Monday –> Professor Wole Soyinka, 86 on Monday Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate and literary icon, is 86 years old today.
Shehu Sani Hails Wole Soyinka Who Turns 86 Today Newzandar News:
Wole Soyinka (source: Instagram) Senator Shehu Sani has celebrated Nigerian poet and Nobel prize winner, Wole Soyinka, as he turns 86 years of age today, [...]
Meet Professor Wole Soyinka As He Celebrates 86th Birthday Gist Lovers:
Award-winning Nigerian writer, Professor Wole Soyinka is celebrating her 86th birthday today.
VIDEO: Enjoy Lasisi’s poetic tribute to Soyinka as legend clocks 86 Phenomenal:
The poem: ORI AGBE (For Wole Soyinka) – Akeem Lasisi I Because there may never be a second night I shall plant my tongue in the soil of tonight I shall construct a castle of words As an eternal monument for a sage’s birth.


   More Picks
1 South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa Reacts To Death Of Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian man begin search for a rich companion for his mom who is in her 60s (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 “Solid Fighter” – Anthony Joshua Hails His Compatriot Kamaru Usman - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Man's body found in a bush with his legs and hands tied (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria's First Grammar School Clocks 112, See Some Interesting Historical Facts About The School - Tori News, 2 hours ago
6 Four dead as fighting resumes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 New photos and video of Razaq and Shade Okoya's family as they celebrate their daughter who was made Head Girl of her school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Conoil, Smart Products, Arbico, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Pastor Chris Okotie attacks Bill Gates - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info