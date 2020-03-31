Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Spain sees record 849 deaths but downward trend on track
The Guardian  - Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday although health chiefs said the rate of new infections was continuing its downward trend.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Convicted Orji Uzor Kalu Preaches And Prays Against Coronavirus Inside Prison - Tori News, 6 hours ago
2 Reps Donate March And April Salaries To Fight Against Coronavirus - Tori News, 6 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: FDA Approves Use Of Chloroquine For Clinical Treatment - KOKO TV Nigeria, 6 hours ago
4 Nigerians to Pay More for Electricity Despite COVID-19 - Investor King, 6 hours ago
5 68-year-old Nigerian doctor, Alfa Sa’adu, dies of Coronavirus - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
6 Army Removes Lafiya Dole Commander,Appoints Gen Okonkwo New STF Commander,Redeploys Other Generals - CKN Nigeria, 6 hours ago
7 Spain sees record 849 deaths but downward trend on track - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
8 Osinbajo: Buhari Legally Backed To Issue COVID-19 Restrictions - The New Diplomat, 7 hours ago
9 Avoid MEN and overcrowded places like your boyfriend's heart - Kenyan MP Millie Odhiambo gives tips on how to avoid contracting coronavirus (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Massive shake-up in Nigerian Army as Buratai approves new posting, redeployment of officers - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
