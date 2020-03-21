

News at a Glance



Speaker Gbajabiamila, others honour federal lawmaker in Ibadan Today - Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, House of Representatives former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji on Friday honoured Rep. Musiliu Akinremi (APC-Ibadan North) in Ibadan.



News Credibility Score: 41%



