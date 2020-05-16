Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Specialist Hospital: Judicial Inquiry indicts Oshiomhole’s administration for breach of procurement law
News photo Vanguard News  - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the construction of the Edo Specialist Hospital and supply of equipment for the hospital has indicted the administration of the former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for breach of the state’s ...

1 Three persons, nine cows killed in Kogi - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
2 Wilfred Ndidi Is Not For Sale – Leicester City - Nigeria Breaking News, 6 hours ago
3 Gunmen attack another Adamawa community - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
4 Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris - NNX, 6 hours ago
5 Dear Femi Adesina, learn from yesterday’s spokesmen – Perspectives by Fredrick Nwabufo - Today News Africa, 6 hours ago
6 Adamawa community attacked, 50 houses razed - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
7 Social Distancing: Photos From MTN Nigeria Annual General Meeting - Naija Choice, 6 hours ago
8 Kabuga: Rwanda Genocide suspect arrested after 25 years of living in France with false identity - Julia Blaise Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Students Trapped In Abia By Lockdown Receive Palliatives From Abia Government - Naija Choice, 6 hours ago
10 Lady hacked to death by her abusive husband - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
