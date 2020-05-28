Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Spider-Verse star, Shameik Moore is dragged on Twitter for suggesting Black people need to 'find ways to avoid being killed'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - American actor, Shameik Moore is being dragged on Twitter after he shared numerous tweets that appears to blame the African American community for the police brutality they suffer.

10 hours ago
1 Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano Airports To Reopen Soon - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 Another death looms in Aso Rock, CoS will run into crisis — Primate Ayodele - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
3 Cross River takes a swipe on FG over COVID-19, we should be your pride, not your shame - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 Borno govt discharges 135 COVID-19 patients - NNN, 5 hours ago
5 Denmark to allow tourists from Norway, Germany, Iceland from June 15 - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 #JusticeForTina: Outrage As 16-Yr-Old Girl Who Was Shot By A Police Officer In Lagos Dies - The Breaking Times, 6 hours ago
7 FG Has No Power To Seize States' Funds - Ekweremadu - Tori News, 6 hours ago
8 I have returned to PDP in Ekiti to make it stronger, Segun Oni replies Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
9 Austrian Bundesliga leaders, LASK fined €75,000 and docked 12 points for not maintaining social distancing during training - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
10 South Africa to open up economy from June under eased lockdown regulations - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
