

News at a Glance



Spirit of one Nigeria has left us long ago – Jim Nwobodo The Citizen - Senator Jim Nwobodo is the former governor of old Anambra State in the Second Republic. He later represented Enugu East Senatorial District in the Senate. In this interview, he looked at the Nigerian state, agitation for 2023 presidency, saying that it ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



