

News at a Glance



Spiritualist arrested as pregnant woman dies during childbirth in church Vanguard News - By Esther Onyegbula A spiritualist, Prophetess Evelyn Owoleke of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Bayo Ajao Street Aboru is currently cooling off in one of the police cells at the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, (SCIID), Yaba ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



