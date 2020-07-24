Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sports broadcast: Fight against exclusivity clause gets boost
News photo The Punch  - ’Tana Aiyejina The clamour by Nigerians to have the exclusivity clause in live football and sports broadcast erased from pay television may have received a big boost following recent developments,...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Man reveals the absurd way his wife opens a nylon of bread and it’s got people talking (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 43 mins ago
2 BE ROMANTIC!! Boyfriend Surprises His Bae With Luxurious Birthday Gifts With N3 Million Cash (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 55 mins ago
3 AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 56 mins ago
4 #BBNaija: I used to pay my sister to wash my clothes – Dorathy admits (video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
5 VIDEO: Police is your friend, But… - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
6 5 Best Managers in World Football at the Moment - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
7 ”Generational wealth should not exist..Money and assets should be returned to the government once a person dies” – Twitter user writes - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 OH NO!! 90-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Accused of Being A Witch Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 NCDC announces 15 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Lagos - Healthwise - The Punch, 3 hours ago
10 #BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video) - 360Nobs.com, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info