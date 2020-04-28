

News at a Glance



Spotlight: From “stay home” to “stay safe,” Europe fighting two-front battle to save life, livelihood NNN - Despite the fact that the European Region on WHO dashboard has accounted for more than half of the over 200,000 global COVID-19 deaths, many European countries are forced to fight a two-front battle to save both life and livelihood amid deepening ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



