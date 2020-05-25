Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Spotlight: Iran’s tankers’ cross into Venezuela waters “defies” U.S. sanctions: Iranian expert
News photo NNN  - An Iranian expert says the arrival of Iran’s fuel tankers to the Venezuelan shores has defied U.S. sanction pressures against Tehran and Caracas. The deal between Iran and Venezuela which came amid unprecedented U.S. sanctions on both states is ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

247 U Reports:
The first of five tankers loaded with gasoline sent from Iran reached Venezuelan waters late Saturday, expected to temporarily ease the South American nation’s fuel crunch while defying Trump administration sanctions targeting the two U.S. foes.
1st Iranian ship reaches Venezuela with no sign of US threat Online Nigeria:
Advertisement The first of five tankers loaded with gasoline sent from Iran reached Venezuelan waters late Saturday, expected to temporarily ease the South American nation’s fuel crunch while defying Trump administration sanctions targeting the two U.S.


   More Picks
1 Grave diggers nabbed with fresh human heads in Ondo - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Man Attacked For ‘Stealing Destinies’ In Imo Community. - Gidi Feed, 2 hours ago
3 Video: Stephanie Linus launches new hygiene initiative - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 350,000 - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 46 die, 387 injured in Abeokuta-Lagos road crashes in 6 years – FRSC - The News, 2 hours ago
6 Abia APGA Chairman dump party for APC - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
7 Senator Orji reacts to death of Abia Commissioner, Ogunji - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
8 Polaris Bank mobilizes healthcare businesses on funding and Collaboration - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
9 46 die, 387 injured in accidents on Abeokuta-Lagos expressway in 6 years-FRSC - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
10 Hit by criticisms, NNPC explains criteria for recent top management appointments - Ripples, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info