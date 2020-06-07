Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Stakeholders Applaud Malami, Adebayo On OGFZA’s Takeover Of Export Free Zones
Leadership  - Stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, as well as the maritime sector have applauded the takeover of the Export Free Zones involved in oil and gas activities in Nigeria by the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), which is in line with ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info