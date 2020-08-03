Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Star Striker Aubameyang Gives Fresh Condition To Sign New Arsenal Contract (See Them)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not sign a new deal unless the Gunners make some big signings this summer.

20 hours ago
African Football:
Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sounds like he is leaving English giants Arsenal FC.
Why Arsenal cannot trigger one-year extension clause in Aubameyang’s current deal Daily Post:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a one-year extension clause in his current deal with the club, according to the UK Mirror. The Gabon striker’s £180,000-a-week deal expires next summer, but his contract includes a 12-month extension clause, which must be ...
Today:
Former Arsenal attacker Perry Groves believe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could warrant a £500,000-a-week contract after his FA Cup final heroics.
Aubameyang Gives Arsenal Condition To Sign New Deal Blistering News:
Gabonese international and Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has given the North London side conditions to sign a new deal.
Aubameyang sounds like he’s leaving Arsenal – Rio Ferdinand Monte Oz Live:
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has asserted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future doesn’t seem to be with Arsenal, even after the Gabon striker lifted the FA Cup for the first time on Saturday. The ex-Borussia Dortmund man scored ...


