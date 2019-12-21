Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Start fulfilling your campaign promises to your people - Buhari tell APC Governors
News photo The Giant  - President Muhammadu Buhari has told governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to start fulfilling their campaign promises to their people.TheGiant had reported that the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the election of ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Buhari: Terrorism Greatest Challenge Facing ECOWAS - The New Diplomat, 2 hours ago
2 Military begins troop withdrawal from Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, gives reason - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria facing sanctions after being included in special watchlist by US govt - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
4 Justin Bieber teases fans with a mysterious message - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Smart Adeyemi gets Dino Melaye’s Senate appointment - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
6 2023: Why South May Watch Another Northerner Takeover From Buhari – Dauda Birma - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
7 Commissioner resigns after one month in office - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
8 FUTO students detained in Bosnian camp arrive Nigeria - PM News, 3 hours ago
9 MUST READ!  | Memo to Col Sambo Dasuki on 4th Year in Illegal Detention and More Revelations… - Metro Watch, 3 hours ago
10 Attack in Central Syria targets oil fields - PM News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info