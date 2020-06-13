Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Statesmen fault President Buhari
Velox News  - Omoniyi Salaudeen More reactions have continued to trail the national address delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari to mark the first celebration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day. In his reaction to the President’s address, a chieftain of ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 I once had a crush on Michael Essien, says Chimamanda Adichie - Sleek Gist, 2 hours ago
2 Health scare over Buhari fuels crisis in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
3 Another student allegedly raped, killed in Ibadan - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
4 Panic in Calabar over upsurge in malaria cases - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
5 Oshiomhole must be stopped from gifting Edo to opposition —APC Publicity Secretary - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 Edo Guber: Mass Exodus Looms In APC As Obaseki Gets Nod To Dump Party - Leadership, 5 hours ago
7 Gbajabiamila’s One Year Testimonial In The Green Chamber - Leadership, 5 hours ago
8 Sadiya Farouq: The Efforts For The People - Leadership, 5 hours ago
9 The Gubio 70 Lives Matter - Leadership, 6 hours ago
10 Shooting in Aso Rock: PDP raises alarm - Velox News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info