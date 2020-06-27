Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Stay Safe Out There, COVID-19 is Real – Peter Okoye gives Update on Family COVID-19 Status
News photo Julia Blaise Blog  - [ads-post]Peter Okoye has given an update on how his wife, daughter, himself and two of his domestic staff contracted Coronavirus.He said although they are all negative now, they went through a lot were sick many weeks.Read more »

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Peter Okoye shares COVID-19 experience, says it was three weeks of hell Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Peter Okoye shares COVID-19 experience, says it was three weeks of hell Peter Okoye, a popular Nigerian singer, on Saturday, on the microblogging platform, Twitter, said that his wife, Lola Omotayo, daughter and himself tested positive ...
Peter Okoye shares experience as his family tests positive for COVID-19 Ripples Nigeria:
One-half of the now defunct group, P-Square, Peter Okoye has taken to social media to reveal how he, his wife Lola and their daughter Aliona, all tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Okoye, also known as Mr. P, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the ...
Kanyi Daily:
Peter Okoye, the other half of the defunct music group P-Square, has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, alongside his wife and daughter.
Phenomenal:
Star artiste, Peter Okoye, has found himself in the league of Nigerian celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus. Only a few days ago, one-time star act, Azadus, revealed how he tested positive for the pandemic.


   More Picks
1 FA Cup: Ighalo scores as Man United qualify for semi-final - Ladun Liadi Blog, 58 mins ago
2 Crimestoppers announce £10k reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of killers of BBNaija star, Khafi’s brother - Luci Post, 2 hours ago
3 Re-Issued: Abuja Airport 90% Complete, Ready To Resume Operations, Says Minister - The Bridge News, 2 hours ago
4 Thinking About My 2023 Ambition Distasteful, Uncaring – Tinubu - Naija News, 2 hours ago
5 Presidency reveals those trying hard to put Buhari and Tinubu at war - First Reports, 2 hours ago
6 “They Were Riven By Unnecessary Conflict” – Tinubu Backs Dissolution Of APC NWC - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
7 FG Test-Runs Nnamdi Azikiwe, Lagos Airport Ahead of Flight Operations - Investor King, 2 hours ago
8 Abuja Airport Opens With Strict COVID19 Safety Protocols - Olu Famous, 2 hours ago
9 2023 ambition: Tinubu speaks in parables, mocks detractors - The Point, 2 hours ago
10 Becoming The Parth We Were Intended To Be - NPO Reports, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info