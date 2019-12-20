

News at a Glance



Stay away from N2.1trn pension fund ― PDP warns Buhari, APC Vanguard News - By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to dip hands in the N2.1 trillion pension fund to implement infrastructural projects in the country.



News Credibility Score: 95%



