

News at a Glance



Stay back in Nigeria, no gold is platted in other countries – NAPTIP DG Daily Times - The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah- Donli, has called on women, who are mostly potential victims of human trafficking to strive to make the best of potentials in Nigeria ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



