Steer clear of our caucus, PDP warns Gbajabiamila Vanguard News - By Dirisu Yakubu The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has cautioned Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to concentrate on his legislative duties rather than meddling into its internal affairs.



