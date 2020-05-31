

News at a Glance



Steps being taken to procure large amounts of Covid-19 dianostic supplies from China Ogene African - PRETORIA, South Africa – Moves are afoot to secure coronavirus (Covid-19) diagnostic supplies, including 30 million testing kits, 10 000 ventilators, and 80 million masks per month for the African continent from China, South African President and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



