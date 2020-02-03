Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Stocks Jump As China Markets Reopen, Dollar Gains
Inside Business Online  - The dollar strengthened and a gauge of global stocks jumped, lifted by an unexpected rebound in U.S. manufacturing that helped temper fears that caused stocks overnight in Asia to plunge on the potential impact of the coronavirus in China. Gold fell 1%, ...

5 hours ago
1 Imo is now APC state – Speaker - Nigerian Pilot, 54 mins ago
2 Edo 2020: How my house was bombed — Inegbeneki - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Oyedepo ‘rains’ curses on Miyetti Allah, suspected bomber, Boko Haram - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 2 hours ago
4 The Iowa caucuses have a big accessibility problem - Monte Oz Live, 2 hours ago
5 Alleged suicide bomber: MURIC launches ferocious attack on CAN - The News, 3 hours ago
6 Expansion of US Travel Restrictions Explained - Nigeria Sun, 3 hours ago
7 Buhari has done well for Niger Delta, says Dokubo - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 Drama at Yola court as kidnapper accuses colleagues of perjury - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
9 Video: I supposed to be pastor at Oyedepo’s church, man caught with bomb says - PM News, 3 hours ago
10 "Having a title of wife is more important than becoming a female CBN governor" former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
