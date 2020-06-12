

News at a Glance



Stop Biafra Agitation So That 2023 Igbo President Can Be Activated – Ngige To Nnamdi Kanu Eco City Reporters - Former governor of Anambra State and Minister for Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has told Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to abandon Biafra agitation so that South East can produce a president against 2023 election.



News Credibility Score: 21%



