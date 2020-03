News at a Glance



‘Stop going to your ex-wife’s house’ Unknown Source - A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna has ordered a businessman, Salisu Sani, to stop going to the resident of his ex-wife, Zainab Abdullahi. The Judge, Murtala Nasir, also ordered Sani who earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge, to refrain from ...



