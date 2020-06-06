Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Stop influx of armed herdsmen from other countries – Ganduje
iExclusive News  - Tijjani Ibrahim The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged the federal government to  use the current border closure to stop the movement weapons-bearing herdsmen from neighboring countries to Nigeria. He said the current border ...

Vanguard News:
…Herders from Nassarawa, Enugu and Oyo states willing to relocate to Kano soon, says MACBAN By Bashir Bello KANO – Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has on Saturday called on the Federal government to ban herdsmen from the West African ...
Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: …Herders from Nassarawa, Enugu and Oyo states willing to relocate to Kano soon, says MACBAN Ganduje By Bashir Bello KANO – [...]


