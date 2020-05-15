

News at a Glance



Stop running, come home and fight for your people like Mandela, MASSOB admonishes Kanu FR News - The Ralph Uwazuruike-led Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as a coward, challenging him to come back to Nigeria. The war of words ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



