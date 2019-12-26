Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Strange things that happened on Christmas Day
News photo 1st for Credible News  - Strange things 1066: William the Conqueror crowned King of England. The leader of the Norman invaders took the throne in Westminster Abbey. Ever since, no one word has conveyed the idea of strength quite like “Norman.” 1977: Charlie Chaplin dies.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Video: Buhari hands Nigerians Christmas Gift, Deji Adeyanju Apologizes to Nnamdi Kanu, and other interesting stories - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Strange things that happened on Christmas Day - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
3 I hope history will be kind to me – Buhari - NPress, 3 hours ago
4 Photo: Buhari gifted with the tallest Christmas cards in town - PM News, 3 hours ago
5 DJ Cuppy Puts 500K In The Fridge As A Christmas Gift To Her Manager (Video) - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
6 FG pays ASUU members Dec salary despite not enrolling in IPPIS. - NPress, 3 hours ago
7 More Than a Christmas Story - This Day, 3 hours ago
8 Masquerade Allegedly Arrested In Anambra State (Video) - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
9 Paul Pogba Condemns Racism As He Shares Photo With His Caucasian Partner And Their Child - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
10 CHRISTMAS GIFT: Sanwo-Olu Grants Clemency to Convicted Inmates - News Live, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info