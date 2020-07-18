Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
The Nation
3
Sahara Reporters
4
Channels Television
5
This Day
6
Leadership
7
Financial Watch
8
Linda Ikeji Blog
9
Daily Times
10
Complete Sports
11
The Guardian
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Daily Independent
15
Nairaland Forum
News at a Glance
‘Success Comes At A Big Price’- Williams Uchemba Advises The Youth Of Nigeria Against Cyber Fraud (Video)
Newzandar News
- ADVERTISEMENT Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba has sounded timely advice to the youth to desist from fraud and other illegal activities that tarnishes the [...]
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online I once considered cybercrime — Williams Uchemba Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba in a recent video on his Instagram page, has admonished Nigerians to be upright and avoid criminal activities that can mar the country›s ...
Yaba Left Online:
Nollywood actor and philanthropist, Williams Uchemba has admonished young Nigerians to be upright and avoid criminal activities that can mar the country’s image.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba in a recent video via his Instagram page has admonished young Nigerians to be upright and avoid criminal activities that can ...
360Nobs.com:
Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has advised youth to shun all forms of social vices and follow their dream religiously in order to make good impacts in the society.
FL Vibe:
‘Success comes at a big price’ – Williams Uchemba advises youths against fraud Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has advised youth to shun all forms of social vices and follow their dream religiously in order to make good impacts...
Correct Kid:
Nollywood Actor Williams Uchemba, Has Advises Nigerian Youth to Admonishes uprightness and shun Fraud. The star Actor in a viral video via his instagram page shared some of his past ansd motivational stories.
Gistvic:
Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has shared a video on his Instagram page to advise youth to shun all forms of social vices and follow their dream religiously in order to make good impacts in the society.
Gist Lovers:
Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba has sounded timely advice to the youth to desist from fraud and other illegal activities that tarnishes the reputation [Read More →]
More Picks
1
"I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) -
Gboah,
1 hour ago
2
VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive -
Slayminded,
1 hour ago
3
Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant -
Sahara Reporters,
2 hours ago
4
See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) -
Gboah,
2 hours ago
5
Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
6
NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
7
Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot -
Leadership,
4 hours ago
8
Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
9
Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
10
Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee -
The Nation,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...