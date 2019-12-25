Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sule Lamido: President Buhari should detain central bank governor
Today  - A former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to also arrest and detain Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank Governor over the same ammunition funds for which Sambo Dasuki suffered.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


