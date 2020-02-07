

News at a Glance



Sultan carpets group’s Operation ‘Shege Ka Fassa’, asks Northern leaders to caution them Ripples - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on Thursday carpeted the action of Coalition of Northern Groups for floating what they called Operation Shege Ka Fassa, a supposed security network, akin to Southwest’s Operation Amotekun, for the Northern ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



