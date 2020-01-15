Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye Reveals Why He Chooses Nigeria Over Germany
News photo 9ja News Arena  - Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye Reveals Why He Chooses Nigeria Over Germany

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

INTERVIEW – Okoye: ‘Super Eagles Can Win AFCON 2021, Go Far At 2022 World Cup’ Complete Sports:
Fortuna Düsseldorf of Germany goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye recently spoke to the media department and Youtube channel of Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, on a few issues relating to his football career.
Today:
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has revealed there are interest from big clubs to sign him in the current transfer window.
Naija News:
Germany born Nigerian Super Eagle’s goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has made known his intention to join the super eagles instead of opting for his home national team.
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye explains why he chose Nigeria over Germany Luci Post:
Super Eagles and Fortuna Dusseldolf goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has explained his decision to represent Nigeria professionally rather than Germany the country of his birth. Okoye, who is a favourite amongst Nigerian females due to...


   More Picks
1 Governors Did Not Break Any Law To Setup 'Amotekun' - Falana And Agbakoba - Tori News, 29 mins ago
2 Big power users in SA tell president they want to generate their electricity - Energy Mix Report, 29 mins ago
3 Imo: Osinbajo not involved in Ihedioha’s sacking - The Nigeria Lawyer, 38 mins ago
4 Suspected Nigerian victim of Ukrainian plane crash speaks out - Vanguard News, 41 mins ago
5 Imo guber ruling: Uneasy calm envelopes Adamawa over fate of Ahmed Fintiri - Today, 1 hour ago
6 JUST IN… Uzodinma gets Certificate of Return - Ripples, 1 hour ago
7 Governor Willie Obiano Decorated With Knighthood By Pope Francis (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
8 Governorship poll: Uneasy calm in Adamawa ahead of Supreme Court’s ruling - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
9 George Akume Meets Father Mbaka Ahead Of Supreme Court judgement In Benue - NGG, 1 hour ago
10 Nigerian govt begins implementation of 7.5% VAT - Ripples, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info