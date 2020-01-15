Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye Reveals Why He Chooses Nigeria Over Germany
9ja News Arena
- Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye Reveals Why He Chooses Nigeria Over Germany
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Fortuna Düsseldorf of Germany goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye recently spoke to the media department and Youtube channel of Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, on a few issues relating to his football career.
Today:
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has revealed there are interest from big clubs to sign him in the current transfer window.
Naija News:
Germany born Nigerian Super Eagle’s goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has made known his intention to join the super eagles instead of opting for his home national team.
Luci Post:
Super Eagles and Fortuna Dusseldolf goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has explained his decision to represent Nigeria professionally rather than Germany the country of his birth. Okoye, who is a favourite amongst Nigerian females due to...
More Picks
1
Governors Did Not Break Any Law To Setup 'Amotekun' - Falana And Agbakoba -
Tori News,
29 mins ago
2
Big power users in SA tell president they want to generate their electricity -
Energy Mix Report,
29 mins ago
3
Imo: Osinbajo not involved in Ihedioha’s sacking -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
38 mins ago
4
Suspected Nigerian victim of Ukrainian plane crash speaks out -
Vanguard News,
41 mins ago
5
Imo guber ruling: Uneasy calm envelopes Adamawa over fate of Ahmed Fintiri -
Today,
1 hour ago
6
JUST IN… Uzodinma gets Certificate of Return -
Ripples,
1 hour ago
7
Governor Willie Obiano Decorated With Knighthood By Pope Francis (Photos) -
Tori News,
1 hour ago
8
Governorship poll: Uneasy calm in Adamawa ahead of Supreme Court’s ruling -
Vanguard News,
1 hour ago
9
George Akume Meets Father Mbaka Ahead Of Supreme Court judgement In Benue -
NGG,
1 hour ago
10
Nigerian govt begins implementation of 7.5% VAT -
Ripples,
1 hour ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...