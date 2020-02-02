

News at a Glance



Supermodel Jourdan Dunn announces her engagement with dazzling ‘£22,000’ diamond ring (Photos) The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog English supermodel and actress, Jourdan Dunn, is off the market for suitors and has announced her engagement to her fiancee who she refused to disclose his identity.



News Credibility Score: 81%



