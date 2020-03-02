

Supreme Court Adjourns Zamfara APC Review Application Until March 17 Sahara Reporters - The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned ruling until March 17, 2020 on the All Progressives Congress application seeking a review of the May 24, 2019 judgment, which nullified the victory of all the party’s candidates at the 2019 general ...



