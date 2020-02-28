Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme Court Averted a catastrophe in Bayelsa — Dickson
Vanguard News  - Thanked God,  Judiciary, Nigerians for defending democracy Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson has said that the historical verdict of the nation apex court on the Bayelsa Governorship dispute ...

2 days ago
…Awards N60m cost against Lyon, Degi-Eremieoyo, APC, lawyers …Bayelsa: PDP commends SCourt, insists on IMO …S’Court averted a catastrophe in Bayelsa — Dickson By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Dirisu Yakubu The Supreme Court, yesterday, declined to reverse its ...


