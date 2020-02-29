

News at a Glance



Supreme Court: Bayelsa Ruling Sends Signal To Other Applications The Nigeria Lawyer - By John Chuks Azu & Clement A. Oloyed Following the verdict of the Supreme Court in the application of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking a review of the February 13 judgement which sacked its governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



