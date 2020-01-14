Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme Court Delivers Judgment On Sokoto & Imo Governorship Elections By 5pm
2 hours ago
News Diary Online:
The Supreme Court, at its resumed hearing on Tuesday stood own judgement in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, suit challenging Emeka Ihedioha of Imo [...]
Naija News:
Supreme Court Declare Hope Uzodinma As The Winner Of Imo State Governorship Election The Supreme Court of Nigeria headed by Justice Tanko Muhammad has sacked the incumbent, Governor Emeka Ihedioha  from office.
Abuja Press:
The Supreme Court has scheduled judgment for later today in one of the four appeals challenging the outcome of last governorship election in Imo State.A seven-man panel of the court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, ...


