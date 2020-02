News at a Glance



Supreme Court Fines Afe Babalola, Olanipekun N60 Million Gist Punch - The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, fined Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) and Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) N30 million each for agreeing to file an application for the review of the apex court’s judgment on Bayelsa election.Justice Amina Augie announced the fine ...



News Credibility Score: 21%