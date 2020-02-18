

News at a Glance



Supreme Court: PDP Writes CJN, Asks Him To Step Aside From Imo Case Anaedo Online - Ahead of the Today’s hearing of the application by Emeka Ihedioha for the supreme court to review its judgment on the 2019 Imo state governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written to Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



