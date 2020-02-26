Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme Court Stands-Down To Rule On APC’s Application For Review Of Bayelsa Verdict, With N10m Fine
Fresh News  - The Supreme Court has stood down its proceeding to enable it deliver judgement on fresh applications seeking to set-aside its February 13 judgement that sacked David Lyon and Degi-Eremieoyo as governor and deputy-governor elect of Bayelsa state.

1 day ago
Vanguard News:
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja The Supreme Court has stood down its proceeding to enable it deliver judgement on fresh applications seeking to set-aside its February 13 judgement that sacked David Lyon and Degi-Eremieoyo as governor and deputy-governor ...
Premium Times:
A seven-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, announced the stand down after taking arguments from lawyers on the matter.
The Herald:
Supreme court has dismissed the application filed by David Lyon and the All Progressives Congress to review the judgment that sacked him as Bayelsa Governor-Elect
Nigerian Eye:
The Supreme Court will in any moment from now deliver judgment in the application for judgment review filed by the sacked Bayelsa governor-elect, Mr David Lyon and the All Progressives Congress (APC).Lyon and APC in their applications argued by Chief ...
Within Nigeria:
The Supreme Court has ordered a stand-down, as it prepares to deliver a judgment on an application filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC), asking it to reverse a judgement that sacked David Lyon as governor-elect of Bayelsa State. A seven-member ...
Naija Ray:
The Supreme Court has dismissed an application for review of the judgment which sacked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa [Read More]


