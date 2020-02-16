

News at a Glance



Supreme Court To Hear Emeka Ihedioha's Appeal On Tuesday CKN Nigeria - A former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, will begin his quest to convince the Supreme Court to reverse itself on the judgement sacking him from office on Tuesday.This comes as the apex court fixed the date to hear the appeal filed by Ihedioha of ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



