Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Supreme Court hears Ihedioha’s application challenging his sack as Imo governor
News photo Ripples  - The Supreme Court is set to finally hear the application by Emeka Ihedioha asking it to review its earlier ruling that sacked him as the governor of Imo State. The Supreme Court had in its ruling on January 14, 2020 sacked Ihedioha of the Peoples ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Sermon: Creflo Dollar – “Spiritual Clarity VS Blindness” - Naija Page, 2 hours ago
2 Pope tests negative to coronavirus - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
3 Apple agrees to pay $500million in lawsuit for intentionally slowing down customers' iPhones - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
4 I’ll flush out criminal elements from Niger Delta — Buratai vows - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Anxiety As Lagos Reveals Italian Co-Passengers Gave False Information - The New Diplomat, 2 hours ago
6 Obiora Assumes Duty As CBN Deputy Governor - Economic Confidential, 3 hours ago
7 NYSC Denies Using Corpers’ Allowance to Tackle Coronavirus - Signal, 3 hours ago
8 Why More Men Are At Risk Of Contracting Coronavirus Than Women - Study Explains - Tori News, 3 hours ago
9 Vegetable seller seen picking his wares from a dirty drainage to sell to unsuspecting buyers - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 Buhari govt explains delay in payment of N- POWER stipends - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info