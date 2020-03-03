

News at a Glance



Supreme Court hears Ihedioha’s application challenging his sack as Imo governor Ripples - The Supreme Court is set to finally hear the application by Emeka Ihedioha asking it to review its earlier ruling that sacked him as the governor of Imo State. The Supreme Court had in its ruling on January 14, 2020 sacked Ihedioha of the Peoples ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



