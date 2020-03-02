

News at a Glance



Supreme Court to deliver Judgment on Imo Governorship Review Scan News Nigeria - The Supreme Court is hearing the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, over the January 14, 2020 judgment which sacked him as the Governor of Imo State. Mr. Ihedioha and the PDP, in their ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



