Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Imo, Sokoto guber elections appeals Monday
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Imo, Sokoto guber elections appeals Monday The Supreme Court will, on Monday, deliver its judgment on the governorship election appeals concerning Imo and Sokoto states.

2 hours ago
Premium Times:
The appeal court set aside the judgment of the lower court, describing it as having erred in law.
The Trent:
The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State has congratulated Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State on his victory at the Supreme Court in the unanimous judgment delivered against its candidate, Chief Great Ogboru in the governorship elections ...
The Oracle and Ihedioha’s fate – Azu Ishiekwene The News Guru:
Azu Ishiekwene He brushed it aside, saying that he would not lose sleep over the prophesy. But you could tell, even by a casual look, that it was not the new year present he was expecting.
Naija News:
The anointed man of God, the President – Save Children of God (Jesus Saves), Mr. Ukachukwu C. Ukachukwu that prophesied the victory of some politicians in Nigeria and oversees lights up candles at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Sanctuary, Camberwell London, ...


