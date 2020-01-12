Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Imo gov election Monday
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The apex court announced that it would deliver judgment on the petitions against the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of Imo state by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday. While members of the Peoples Democratic Party ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Queen Elizabeth calls for face-to-face showdown with Harry, William and Charles - 1st for Credible News, 26 mins ago
2 MODEC awarded FPSO purchase contract for Sangomar field off Senegal - Energy Mix Report, 32 mins ago
3 Egyptian Govt mulls building of small hydropower plants in the Nile Delta - Energy Mix Report, 38 mins ago
4 2020 UTME: Date for sales of registration documents remain same - The Eagle Online, 39 mins ago
5 Global offshore wind turbine market to see 22.5% growth - Energy Mix Report, 47 mins ago
6 NDPR’s refining capacity rises to 5,000 bpd - Energy Mix Report, 54 mins ago
7 Nigeria records N3.73tn deficit in crude oil revenue over 11 months in 2019 – Report - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
8 Man in police net for alleged attempt to rape, kill 22-year-old in Ogun - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
9 2023: Pastor Bakare Speaks On ‘Asking Buhari To Pick Successor’ - Concise News, 1 hour ago
10 Qatar’s emir arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tension - NPress, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info